San Francisco Stays Federal Agent-Free: A Presidential Decision

San Francisco's Mayor, Daniel Lurie, revealed that President Donald Trump has called off plans to deploy federal agents to the city. This announcement followed a telephone conversation with the Republican leader on Wednesday night.

According to Lurie, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the President's decision in another call on Thursday morning. 'We have work to do, and we would welcome continued partnerships with the FBI, DEA, ATF, and U.S. Attorney to tackle drugs and drug dealers in our city, but military involvement would hinder our recovery,' Lurie posted on X.

The White House has not provided any comment on the decision. Trump's plan to send the National Guard to San Francisco was reportedly aimed at enhancing the city's safety but had met legal challenges in other Democratic-led cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)