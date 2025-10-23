Left Menu

San Francisco Stays Federal Agent-Free: A Presidential Decision

San Francisco's Mayor Daniel Lurie announced that President Trump has decided not to deploy federal agents to the city. This decision came after a call between Lurie and Trump, followed by confirmation from the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary. Lurie stressed the need for partnerships to combat drug issues rather than militarized enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:32 IST
San Francisco's Mayor, Daniel Lurie, revealed that President Donald Trump has called off plans to deploy federal agents to the city. This announcement followed a telephone conversation with the Republican leader on Wednesday night.

According to Lurie, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the President's decision in another call on Thursday morning. 'We have work to do, and we would welcome continued partnerships with the FBI, DEA, ATF, and U.S. Attorney to tackle drugs and drug dealers in our city, but military involvement would hinder our recovery,' Lurie posted on X.

The White House has not provided any comment on the decision. Trump's plan to send the National Guard to San Francisco was reportedly aimed at enhancing the city's safety but had met legal challenges in other Democratic-led cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

