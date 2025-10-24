Political Drama: Cuomo vs. Mamdani in High-Stakes NYC Showdown

In a dramatic twist in New York City's electoral race, Mayor Eric Adams has thrown his support behind former Governor Andrew Cuomo, aiming to outmaneuver Zohran Mamdani, the leftist Democratic nominee for mayor. Adams and Cuomo, both moderates, argue that Mamdani's policies are too extreme for the city.

Adams, whose reelection campaign was marred by bribery charges and weak approval ratings, pledged to rally support for Cuomo among minority communities. His move to endorse Cuomo, accused by Mamdani of aligning with corrupt politics, arrives just days before early voting.

Tensions escalate as endorsements, accusations, and policy debates shape the political landscape prior to the November 4 election, with early voting commencing Saturday and all eyes on whether Cuomo can close the gap with the leading candidate, Mamdani.

