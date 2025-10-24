Left Menu

Political Drama: Cuomo vs. Mamdani in High-Stakes NYC Showdown

New York Mayor Eric Adams has endorsed former Governor Andrew Cuomo in a bid to prevent Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, from winning the mayoral election. Adams and Cuomo label Mamdani an existential threat while Mamdani accuses them of corruption. Voter decisions loom as early voting starts Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 03:43 IST
Political Drama: Cuomo vs. Mamdani in High-Stakes NYC Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic twist in New York City's electoral race, Mayor Eric Adams has thrown his support behind former Governor Andrew Cuomo, aiming to outmaneuver Zohran Mamdani, the leftist Democratic nominee for mayor. Adams and Cuomo, both moderates, argue that Mamdani's policies are too extreme for the city.

Adams, whose reelection campaign was marred by bribery charges and weak approval ratings, pledged to rally support for Cuomo among minority communities. His move to endorse Cuomo, accused by Mamdani of aligning with corrupt politics, arrives just days before early voting.

Tensions escalate as endorsements, accusations, and policy debates shape the political landscape prior to the November 4 election, with early voting commencing Saturday and all eyes on whether Cuomo can close the gap with the leading candidate, Mamdani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberattack

Tata Motors Faces Financial Strain Amid JLR's Uneven Recovery Post-Cyberatta...

 India
2
Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

Empathy and Efficiency: Sitharaman's Vision for GST Officers

 Global
3
Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

 India
4
World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025