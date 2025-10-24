Japan's Intelligence Future: Strategic Moves by Takaichi

In a move that could redefine Japan's intelligence capabilities, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has tasked Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara with investigating ways to bolster intelligence functions within the government. This directive aligns with the coalition agreement between Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party and its new partner, the Japan Innovation Party - Ishin.

The agreement charts the course for establishing a national intelligence agency by 2026, signaling a significant strategic pivot in Japan's governance. Such a move would exemplify Japan's commitment to enhancing its security infrastructure, though it also poses questions regarding the implications for regional relations and domestic privacy laws.

Despite these ambitious plans, the timeline for the agency's inception remains unconfirmed, as stated by Kihara. As Japan navigates these changes, the government's approach to intelligence will be closely watched both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)