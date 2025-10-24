Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Pledges Corruption-Free Governance in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav, the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate for Bihar polls, vows to establish a corruption-free government, focus on people's grievances, and ensure affordable medicines and jobs. The announcement aims to unite the opposition alliance and resolve internal conflicts before the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc in the upcoming Bihar elections, has pledged to establish a government free of corruption if elected. Yadav, representing the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), emphasized his commitment to addressing citizens' issues and ensuring access to affordable medicines and job opportunities.

During a press meet in Patna, Yadav assured voters that an INDIA bloc government under his leadership would prioritize eliminating crime and maintaining transparency. This announcement comes as the opposition alliance seeks to present a united front after resolving internal disputes following weeks of negotiations.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, present in Patna to mediate discussions within the alliance, confirmed that multiple deputy chief ministers, including leaders from the Vikassheel Insan Party, will be appointed to reflect Bihar's diverse social structure if the bloc secures victory in the state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

