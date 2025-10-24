Awami Ittehad Party Sides with National Conference to Keep BJP at Bay
In the recent Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Awami Ittehad Party, led by MLA Sheikh Khursheed, chose to support the National Conference to prevent the BJP from gaining seats. Despite political differences, this strategic move aims to block the BJP's influence in the region.
In a strategic political move, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) announced its support for the National Conference (NC) candidates during the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision, declared by AIP's Langate MLA Sheikh Khursheed, aims to thwart any BJP gains, reinforcing NC's position.
Sheikh Khursheed voiced that although AIP holds significant political differences with the NC, the current political context necessitates this alliance. Voting commenced for four seats at the Assembly complex, with Khursheed emphasizing the need to vote 'against the BJP' and favor the NC.
The AIP MLA clarified that abstaining would favor the BJP, prompting this strategic vote for NC candidates. Sheikh Khursheed, brother of detained Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdula Rashid, articulated the necessity of this decision to prevent BJP's influence.
