Left Menu

National Conference Secures Victory Rejecting 2019 Decisions

Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan of the National Conference celebrated the party's recent success in securing three Rajya Sabha seats. The victory signifies the rejection of controversial 2019 decisions. Ramzan and his fellow NC candidate, G S Oberoi, pledged to highlight people's issues in Parliament, despite missing a win on a fourth seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:55 IST
National Conference Secures Victory Rejecting 2019 Decisions
  • Country:
  • India

Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, a victorious candidate for the National Conference (NC) in the Rajya Sabha, celebrated the party's securing of three seats, emphasizing the rejection of the contentious decisions made on August 5, 2019.

Following his win, Ramzan asserted the triumph was not just for individual candidates but for the NC's ethos and strategic direction, spotlighting a collective legislative mandate opposing the 2019 decisions.

Furthermore, G S Oberoi, also known as Shammi Oberoi, echoed sentiments of achievement tempered with disappointment for not clinching a fourth seat, pledging to vehemmently raise constituents' voices in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

 India
2
Drunk On Duty: Shimla Teacher Suspended

Drunk On Duty: Shimla Teacher Suspended

 India
3
Dutch Delight: Van de Wouw and Wiebes Shine at UCI Track Cycling Worlds

Dutch Delight: Van de Wouw and Wiebes Shine at UCI Track Cycling Worlds

 Chile
4
Supreme Court Tackles Digital Arrest Fraud with Urgency

Supreme Court Tackles Digital Arrest Fraud with Urgency

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025