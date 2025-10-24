National Conference Secures Victory Rejecting 2019 Decisions

Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, a victorious candidate for the National Conference (NC) in the Rajya Sabha, celebrated the party's securing of three seats, emphasizing the rejection of the contentious decisions made on August 5, 2019.

Following his win, Ramzan asserted the triumph was not just for individual candidates but for the NC's ethos and strategic direction, spotlighting a collective legislative mandate opposing the 2019 decisions.

Furthermore, G S Oberoi, also known as Shammi Oberoi, echoed sentiments of achievement tempered with disappointment for not clinching a fourth seat, pledging to vehemmently raise constituents' voices in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)