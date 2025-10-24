National Conference Secures Victory Rejecting 2019 Decisions
Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan of the National Conference celebrated the party's recent success in securing three Rajya Sabha seats. The victory signifies the rejection of controversial 2019 decisions. Ramzan and his fellow NC candidate, G S Oberoi, pledged to highlight people's issues in Parliament, despite missing a win on a fourth seat.
Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, a victorious candidate for the National Conference (NC) in the Rajya Sabha, celebrated the party's securing of three seats, emphasizing the rejection of the contentious decisions made on August 5, 2019.
Following his win, Ramzan asserted the triumph was not just for individual candidates but for the NC's ethos and strategic direction, spotlighting a collective legislative mandate opposing the 2019 decisions.
Furthermore, G S Oberoi, also known as Shammi Oberoi, echoed sentiments of achievement tempered with disappointment for not clinching a fourth seat, pledging to vehemmently raise constituents' voices in Parliament.
