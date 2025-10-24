Left Menu

Trade Tensions: Carney's Push for Constructive Talks with the US

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed readiness to resume trade talks with the US after they were halted by President Donald Trump, following an anti-tariff ad by Ontario's government. Carney emphasized the need for constructive negotiations to address tariffs harming Canada's economy, as Trump accused Canada of inflexibility.

Updated: 24-10-2025 21:37 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Friday that Canada is poised to resume trade negotiations with the United States. The talks were paused by President Donald Trump over an anti-tariff advertisement aired by Ontario's provincial government. The ad featured late President Ronald Reagan's remarks against tariffs, which Trump deemed misleading.

During Carney's two visits to the White House, he attempted to negotiate reduced tariffs on steel, aluminum, and automobiles imposed by the Trump administration. These tariffs have negatively impacted Canada's economy. Carney stated that Canadian officials are actively engaging in talks with their U.S. counterparts to find constructive solutions.

White House adviser Kevin Hassett voiced frustrations over perceived Canadian inflexibility in negotiations, alleging Canada's attempts to influence the U.S. Supreme Court regarding tariff legality. Meanwhile, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation criticized Ontario's ad for inaccurately splicing Reagan's remarks. Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended the ad, urging Carney to adopt a firmer approach with Trump.

