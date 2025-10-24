Kerala's Political Tussle: LDF Faces Rift Over PM SHRI Schools Scheme
Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) faces internal strife as CPI revolts against the CPI(M) over signing the PM SHRI Schools scheme without prior discussions. Education Minister Sivankutty defends the move, citing financial gains. Tensions rise as the opposition highlights internal discord within LDF.
In Kerala, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is experiencing a significant political rift following the signing of the PM SHRI Schools scheme. The Communist Party of India (CPI), a crucial ally, has openly revolted against the decision attributed to the leading CPI(M) without prior consultation.
State Secretary Binoy Viswam criticized the move as a breach of collective discipline and questioned the rationale behind excluding LDF constituents from discussions. The CPI expressed concerns over the potential implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), which they have resisted.
Meanwhile, Education Minister V Sivankutty defended the decision as a strategic step to secure central funds while maintaining the state's educational autonomy. The opposition Congress highlighted the fissures within the LDF, escalating the political tension in Kerala.
