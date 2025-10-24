NATO Chief: Sanctions Tighten Grip on Putin as Russia Struggles

NATO chief Mark Rutte has highlighted the growing effectiveness of recent U.S. sanctions on Russia, asserting they are tightening the pressure on President Vladimir Putin. According to Rutte, who addressed reporters on Friday, Putin is facing severe shortfalls in financial resources, military personnel, and strategic options.

"Our support to Ukraine is working," Rutte affirmed, emphasizing the importance of sustaining global efforts in aiding the embattled nation. These comments came as he visited London to engage with leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing," an alliance dedicated to opposing Russian advances in Ukraine.

While Putin is reportedly achieving minor advancements on the Ukrainian battlefield, Rutte suggests these gains are insufficient against the economic and logistical constraints imposed by international sanctions. The effectiveness of these measures, he argues, shows a promising trend towards weakening Russia's aggressive stance.

