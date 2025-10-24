Left Menu

NATO Chief: Sanctions Tighten Grip on Putin as Russia Struggles

NATO leader Mark Rutte asserts that fresh U.S. sanctions on Russia are increasing the pressure on President Vladimir Putin, who faces financial, military, and strategic shortages. Rutte applauds the Coalition of the Willing's support to Ukraine and notes Putin's limited battlefield progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:06 IST
NATO Chief: Sanctions Tighten Grip on Putin as Russia Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

NATO chief Mark Rutte has highlighted the growing effectiveness of recent U.S. sanctions on Russia, asserting they are tightening the pressure on President Vladimir Putin. According to Rutte, who addressed reporters on Friday, Putin is facing severe shortfalls in financial resources, military personnel, and strategic options.

"Our support to Ukraine is working," Rutte affirmed, emphasizing the importance of sustaining global efforts in aiding the embattled nation. These comments came as he visited London to engage with leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing," an alliance dedicated to opposing Russian advances in Ukraine.

While Putin is reportedly achieving minor advancements on the Ukrainian battlefield, Rutte suggests these gains are insufficient against the economic and logistical constraints imposed by international sanctions. The effectiveness of these measures, he argues, shows a promising trend towards weakening Russia's aggressive stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dutch Delight: Van de Wouw and Wiebes Shine at UCI Track Cycling Worlds

Dutch Delight: Van de Wouw and Wiebes Shine at UCI Track Cycling Worlds

 Chile
2
Supreme Court Tackles Digital Arrest Fraud with Urgency

Supreme Court Tackles Digital Arrest Fraud with Urgency

 India
3
Controversy Over Tunnel Road Project: Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP

Controversy Over Tunnel Road Project: Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP

 India
4
Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match

Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025