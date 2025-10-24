Left Menu

Political Rift in Mahayuti: Shiv Sena Leader Accuses Pune MP of Corruption

Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar has accused Union Minister and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol of corruption involving the Jain Hostel land deal and using a private builder's vehicle during his mayoral tenure. Mohol denies the allegations, labeling them as personal attacks without evidence that could harm Pune's political culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 23:41 IST
Shiv Sena's Ravindra Dhangekar (Left) and MoS Murlidhar Mohol (Right). (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant political friction has erupted within the Mahayuti alliance following grave allegations leveled by Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar against Union Minister of State and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol. Dhangekar has accused Mohol of being implicated in the Jain Hostel land purchase case, supported by what he claims are multiple pieces of evidence.

The accusations extend to Mohol's term as Pune Mayor, alleging misuse of his position by using a private builder's vehicle and benefiting the same builder through various redevelopment projects in the Kothrud area. Dhangekar questioned the ethics, suggesting that despite a billion-rupee budget, the PMC failed to furnish an official vehicle for the Mayor.

In response, Mohol dismissed the allegations as personal attacks without foundation, arguing that such claims could tarnish Pune's political milieu. He maintains that any reporting should be based on evidence rather than conjecture, emphasizing that he used his own vehicle during his mayoral tenure, as stated in his election affidavit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

