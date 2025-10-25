Trump Seeks Trade Talks with Xi Amid Economic Concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump aims to concentrate on trade relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their scheduled meeting next week, signaling his readiness to broaden the agenda if necessary, according to a senior U.S. official's statement on Friday.

The pre-visit briefing highlighted U.S. concerns over recent Chinese initiatives that appear to challenge global economic stability. China's implementation of extensive rare-earth export restrictions has particularly caught Washington's attention.

The development comes as President Trump prepares for his upcoming Asia tour, underscoring the strategic and economic implications of U.S.-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)