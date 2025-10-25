Left Menu

Trump Seeks Trade Talks with Xi Amid Economic Concerns

President Donald Trump plans to focus on U.S.-China trade relations during his upcoming meeting with President Xi Jinping, but he remains open to other discussions. The U.S. is worried about recent Chinese actions, particularly rare-earth export controls, which may endanger global economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 01:14 IST
Trump Seeks Trade Talks with Xi Amid Economic Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump aims to concentrate on trade relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their scheduled meeting next week, signaling his readiness to broaden the agenda if necessary, according to a senior U.S. official's statement on Friday.

The pre-visit briefing highlighted U.S. concerns over recent Chinese initiatives that appear to challenge global economic stability. China's implementation of extensive rare-earth export restrictions has particularly caught Washington's attention.

The development comes as President Trump prepares for his upcoming Asia tour, underscoring the strategic and economic implications of U.S.-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Tunnel Road Project: Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP

Controversy Over Tunnel Road Project: Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP

 India
2
Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match

Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match

 Japan
3
Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Case

Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragi...

 India
4
Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for State's Growth

Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025