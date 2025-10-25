Left Menu

Migrant's Release Sparks Outcry: Urgent Search Underway

The mistaken release of Ethiopian asylum-seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, jailed for sexual offenses against a minor, incited protests and a police hunt. His case has intensified debates over U.K. migration policies, exacerbating community tensions and stirring protests both for and against migrants.

Updated: 25-10-2025 01:36 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An Ethiopian asylum-seeker's accidental release from a British prison has ignited widespread protests and a frantic police search. The man, Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, convicted of sexual offenses against a 14-year-old girl, became the center of a summer-long controversy over migration in the U.K.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Kebatu's release, labeling it "totally unacceptable" and urged for his swift capture and deportation. Details on how Kebatu walked free remain unclear, but Essex Police are racing to detain him after he was reportedly seen boarding a train from Chelmsford.

Kebatu's case has sparked nationwide protests and counterprotests, revealing deep-seated tensions surrounding unauthorized migration and government housing policies. Critics argue that using hotels for migrants inflames community disputes and imposes financial burdens on taxpayers.

