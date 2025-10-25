Diplomatic Breakthrough on the Horizon for Ukraine Conflict

Kirill Dmitriev, the special envoy for investment and economic cooperation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed optimism on Friday regarding a potential diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine that has persisted for over three years.

Speaking on CNN's 'The Lead with Jake Tapper', Dmitriev mentioned that discussions between Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine are closer to negotiating a workable diplomatic solution. He highlighted that President Zelenskiy's recent acknowledgment of battle lines marks significant progress.

Dmitriev noted that this shift from Zelenskiy's previous stance, where he demanded Russia's complete withdrawal, signals that the parties are reasonably near to reaching a diplomatic agreement.

