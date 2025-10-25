Left Menu

Leadership Pause: Queen Mother's Passing Alters Plans

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has called off his attendance at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia following the death of Queen Mother Sirikit. The Thai cabinet is set to convene on Saturday morning to deliberate over her funeral arrangements, marking a significant moment of national mourning.

  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has suspended his official visit to the ASEAN leaders' summit in Malaysia following the passing of Queen Mother Sirikit, as announced by government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat on Saturday.

The cabinet is set to gather on Saturday morning to deliberate on the funeral proceedings for Queen Mother Sirikit, underscoring the gravity of the moment in the nation's history.

This change in plans highlights the Thai government's focus on national mourning, as they prioritize honoring the esteemed queen mother during this solemn period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

