A Regal Legacy: Queen Mother Sirikit's Impact on Thailand

Queen Mother Sirikit of Thailand, renowned for her elegance and influence, passed away at 93. Her death, announced by the Thai Royal Household Bureau, ends a significant chapter in the nation's monarchy.

Sirikit, who had stepped back from the public eye following a stroke in 2012, had been hospitalized since 2019. She succumbed to a bloodstream infection on October 17. A one-year mourning period is declared for the royal family and household, while the Prime Minister postponed international engagements to honor her memory.

Once a regent and the wife of the longest-reigning monarch, Sirikit left her mark internationally with her beauty and advocacy for Thailand's silk industry. Her influence extended into politics, highlighting her role in the nation's tumultuous modern history. She is remembered as a maternal figure and a symbol of unity in Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies.)