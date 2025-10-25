Takaichi's Foreign Policy Test: Navigating US, China, and Asia

Japan's new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, is under the spotlight as she faces a series of foreign policy trials just days into her tenure. She will engage in intense diplomatic discussions, including a pivotal meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and participating in Asian summits in Malaysia and South Korea.

Takaichi's strong stance on defense spending and military build-up, paired with her historically conservative views, have raised concerns in China. The Prime Minister has pledged to accelerate her country's defense budget, meeting U.S. President Trump's demands ahead of schedule, a move that could strain Japan-China relations further.

While Takaichi aligns closely with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policies, she distances herself from contentious past actions, such as visits to the Yasukuni Shrine. Experts suggest her diplomatic success hinges on managing U.S. relations without escalating regional tensions.

