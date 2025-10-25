Left Menu

Vietnam's National Assembly Revamps Leadership

Vietnam's National Assembly has confirmed the appointments of two new deputy prime ministers and three ministers, increasing the number of deputy prime ministers to nine. The final session of the year precedes a crucial Communist Party congress in January to set the nation's strategies and elect new leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 25-10-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 10:20 IST
Vietnam's National Assembly Revamps Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

In a significant reshuffle, Vietnam's National Assembly has approved the appointments of two new deputy prime ministers and three ministers, as reported by state media on Saturday.

The new deputy prime ministers are Pham Thi Thanh Tra, a former minister of home affairs, and Ho Quoc Dung, the former Communist Party chief of Gia Lai province. This change raises the number of deputy prime ministers in Vietnam's government to nine.

The National Assembly's final session of the year, ongoing since Monday and scheduled to last until December 11, sets the stage for a pivotal Communist Party congress in January, where Vietnam's primary strategies and policies for the coming years will be set, and a new leadership team is expected to be chosen.

TRENDING

1
Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match

Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match

 Japan
2
Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Case

Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragi...

 India
3
Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for State's Growth

Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for ...

 India
4
Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025