Vietnam's National Assembly Revamps Leadership

In a significant reshuffle, Vietnam's National Assembly has approved the appointments of two new deputy prime ministers and three ministers, as reported by state media on Saturday.

The new deputy prime ministers are Pham Thi Thanh Tra, a former minister of home affairs, and Ho Quoc Dung, the former Communist Party chief of Gia Lai province. This change raises the number of deputy prime ministers in Vietnam's government to nine.

The National Assembly's final session of the year, ongoing since Monday and scheduled to last until December 11, sets the stage for a pivotal Communist Party congress in January, where Vietnam's primary strategies and policies for the coming years will be set, and a new leadership team is expected to be chosen.