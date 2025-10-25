Amit Shah Criticizes Opposition, Vows to Combat Infiltration
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticizes the INDIA bloc for opposing electoral roll revisions in Bihar, asserting every infiltrator will be removed. He claims the assembly election will determine the state's developmental path and accuses RJD's Lalu Prasad of prioritizing family prosperity over state progress.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has strongly criticized the INDIA bloc for its opposition to the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the election-bound state of Bihar. Addressing a rally in the Khagaria district, Shah emphasized the government's commitment to identifying and deporting infiltrators from the country.
Shah argued that the upcoming assembly election is crucial in deciding the future of Bihar, contending that it will determine whether the state continues on its developmental trajectory or reverts to 'jungle raj'. He expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of political campaigns by Rahul Gandhi aimed at protecting infiltrators, noting such efforts would not be successful.
Further, Shah compared the governing records of the NDA and RJD in Bihar, indicating a substantial decline in heinous crimes under the NDA's administration. He accused RJD leader Lalu Prasad of focusing solely on his family's prosperity, contrasting this with the broader development goals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM, CM Nitish Kumar want overall development of Bihar, but Lalu Prasad worked for his family's prosperity: Amit Shah in Khagaria.
Rahul Gandhi can not protect infiltrators by taking out 'Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra', claims Amit Shah at Khagaria poll rally.
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush
Opposition parties want to form govt in Bihar with help of infiltrators, alleges BJP chief J P Nadda at intellectuals' gathering in Hajipur.
Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading people: PM at Bihar rally, apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi.