Amit Shah Criticizes Opposition, Vows to Combat Infiltration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticizes the INDIA bloc for opposing electoral roll revisions in Bihar, asserting every infiltrator will be removed. He claims the assembly election will determine the state's developmental path and accuses RJD's Lalu Prasad of prioritizing family prosperity over state progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khagaria | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:00 IST
Amit Shah Criticizes Opposition, Vows to Combat Infiltration
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has strongly criticized the INDIA bloc for its opposition to the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the election-bound state of Bihar. Addressing a rally in the Khagaria district, Shah emphasized the government's commitment to identifying and deporting infiltrators from the country.

Shah argued that the upcoming assembly election is crucial in deciding the future of Bihar, contending that it will determine whether the state continues on its developmental trajectory or reverts to 'jungle raj'. He expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of political campaigns by Rahul Gandhi aimed at protecting infiltrators, noting such efforts would not be successful.

Further, Shah compared the governing records of the NDA and RJD in Bihar, indicating a substantial decline in heinous crimes under the NDA's administration. He accused RJD leader Lalu Prasad of focusing solely on his family's prosperity, contrasting this with the broader development goals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

