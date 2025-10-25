Reagan's Shadow: Trump, Trade, and Political Rivalry
A portrait of Ronald Reagan hangs in the Oval Office, symbolizing a complex bond with Donald Trump. Though Trump admires Reagan, recent tensions reveal their differences, especially over trade policies. Reagan's legacy still influences Republicans, while Trump reshapes the party's identity around nationalism.
In the Oval Office, a portrait of Ronald Reagan prominently watches over President Donald Trump, symbolizing both admiration and rivalry.
Historically, Reagan's legacy is heralded by many Republicans, while Trump's policies diverge significantly, especially concerning free trade. The tension was spotlighted when Trump reacted to an ad quoting Reagan against tariffs, leading to suspended trade talks with Canada.
Despite their differences, Trump and Reagan shared some core beliefs, including lower taxes and a strong military. However, Reagan's emphasis on international alliances presents a contrast to Trump's nationalist approach, raising questions about their enduring influence within the Republican Party.
Ontario Premier Ford will pull ad that prompted US President Donald Trump to end trade talks with Canada, reports AP.