BJP Leader's Arrest Sparks Controversy Over Tejgarhi Incident

BJP leader Vikul Chaprana was re-arrested in connection with the Tejgarhi incident, where he allegedly humiliated a trader invoking the name of Energy Minister Somendra Tomar. The arrest followed public outrage and suspension from the party, amid criticism from opposition parties and Minister Tomar's disassociation from the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Vikul Chaprana was apprehended once more on Friday night in connection with the Tejgarhi crossroads incident, where he allegedly insulted a trader, Satyam Rastogi, using Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Dr Somendra Tomar's name.

Law enforcement officials tracked Chaprana through his mobile location in Delhi and Faridabad, culminating in his arrest near the Bijli Bamba bypass. The Superintendent of Police, Ayush Vikram Singh, noted Chaprana's abscondment and new extortion charges added to the case.

The arrest followed public outrage over a viral video of the incident, leading to Chaprana's suspension from the BJP and harsh criticism from opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress. Meanwhile, Minister Tomar denied any involvement in the incident.

