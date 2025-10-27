Trump's Strategic Meeting with Japan's New Leader Amid Asia Visit

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday his anticipation to engage with Japan's newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, noting her as a significant ally succeeding the late Shinzo Abe.

Trump's statement praised Takaichi, hinting at potential positive outcomes from their meeting. This visit forms part of a broader Asia trip focusing on strategic partnerships.

The President aims to secure crucial trade agreements, boost investment, and advocate for increased defense spending during his discussions with Takaichi and meetings with Japan's emperor.

(With inputs from agencies.)