Prashant Kishor Challenges Bihar's Political Norms

Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj, reaffirmed on Monday that the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections are a contest between the NDA and Jan Suraaj, with Mahagathbandhan trailing in the third position. He criticized Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's recent poll promises, dismissing them as lacking sense.

Speaking to ANI, Kishor expressed skepticism about Mahagathbandhan's relevance, stating, "We are visiting every assembly constituency. The fight is between NDA and Jan Suraaj. Their recent announcements are futile attempts to stay relevant." Addressing an election rally in Madhubani, he highlighted a growing shift among voters away from fear-driven support to a leaderless, caste-neutral alternative focused on Bihar's youth.

Kishor envisioned a new political landscape in Bihar, unmarred by the influence of prominent political families and instead centered on youth empowerment. He questioned the RJD's portrayal of Tejashwi Yadav as a hero, asking, "If those who have brought Bihar to this state are heroes, then who is the villain?" Meanwhile, Yadav vowed to fulfill every promise, criticizing the NDA's unfulfilled commitments.

