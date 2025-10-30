China agrees to purchase 25 million metric tons of US soybeans annually, treasury secretary says
- Country:
- United States
China has agreed to purchase 25 million metric tons of US soybeans annually as part of an agreement reached by its leaders, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday.
Bessent said China will start by purchasing 12 million metric tons of soybeans from the US between now and January.
"So you know, our great soybean farmers, who the Chinese used as political pawns, that's off the table, and they should prosper in the years to come," Bessent said in an interview on Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria." He said the agreement lasts for three years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Treasury
- Maria
- Scott Bessent
- Chinese
- Mornings
- Fox Business Network's
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-US Treasury's Bessent says China has approved TikTok transfer deal
China-US trade deal could be signed next week, US Treasury's Bessent says
US Treasury chief says China has approved TikTok transfer deal
UK's Starmer stands by his Treasury chief after house rental rule breach
U.S. Treasury Lifts Sanctions on Bosnian Serb Leader Milorad Dodik