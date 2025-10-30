Left Menu

Mamit's Leap to Development Hinges on Upcoming Bypoll

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the transformative potential for Mamit, Mizoram's sole aspirational district, tied to the BJP's success in the upcoming bypoll. Highlighting the significant advancements in BJP-led regions, Singh urged for political alignment at the state level to foster similar growth. The Dampa constituency bypoll is scheduled for November 11.

Mamit's Leap to Development Hinges on Upcoming Bypoll
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has announced plans for extensive development in Mizoram's sole aspirational district, Mamit, contingent on the BJP's victory in the forthcoming bypolls. This vision underscores the success already observed in other BJP-governed states.

Speaking at a rally in Silsury village, Singh assured that electing the BJP candidate would transform Mamit from an aspirational district into a developed one, bringing prosperity throughout the Dampa area. He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration prioritizes the development of the Northeastern regions.

Singh's visit came as part of the election campaign for BJP candidate Lalhmingthanga amidst a field of five contenders, including representatives from ZPM, MNF, Congress, and People's Conference. This bypoll follows the passing of incumbent MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo and involves nearly 21,000 eligible voters on November 11.

