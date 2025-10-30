Mamit's Leap to Development Hinges on Upcoming Bypoll

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has announced plans for extensive development in Mizoram's sole aspirational district, Mamit, contingent on the BJP's victory in the forthcoming bypolls. This vision underscores the success already observed in other BJP-governed states.

Speaking at a rally in Silsury village, Singh assured that electing the BJP candidate would transform Mamit from an aspirational district into a developed one, bringing prosperity throughout the Dampa area. He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration prioritizes the development of the Northeastern regions.

Singh's visit came as part of the election campaign for BJP candidate Lalhmingthanga amidst a field of five contenders, including representatives from ZPM, MNF, Congress, and People's Conference. This bypoll follows the passing of incumbent MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo and involves nearly 21,000 eligible voters on November 11.

