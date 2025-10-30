Skeletons in the Garden: Political Halloween in DC
In heavily Democratic Washington, political Halloween displays criticize President Trump's administration. Residents like Donna Breslin use themed decorations to protest federal cuts. With the longest government shutdown ongoing, tensions run high. The White House responds with satire, while Health Secretary Kennedy's vaccine stance also sparks neighborhood displays.
In Washington's Democratic-leaning neighborhoods, Halloween decorations have taken on a political edge this year, as residents voice dissent against President Trump's administration. Inflated by partisan tensions, these displays target Trump's budget cuts and perceived challenges to democratic norms, amplified by one of the longest government shutdowns in U.S. history.
Prominent among protestors, 79-year-old Donna Breslin has transformed her yard near the U.S. Capitol into a graveyard of 16 headstones, symbolizing the Trump administration's policy shifts she believes are undermining American democracy. Reuters coverage of neighborhoods like Georgetown and Capitol Hill found no pro-Trump displays amid these politically charged decorations.
Meanwhile, the White House has been countering with its own Halloween-themed messages mocking Democrats. One focal point is Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial vaccine policies, which have sparked both criticism and themed yard displays, emphasizing a community steadfast in its political expressions.
