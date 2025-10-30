Electoral Turmoil: Horatiu Potra's Voluntary Return for Trial

Horatiu Potra, a close associate of ex-presidential candidate Calin Georgescu, is set to voluntarily return from Dubai to Romania to confront charges related to national security, according to his attorney. Potra's return comes amidst allegations of Russian meddling in Romania's canceled presidential election last December, which Moscow has denied.

Romanian authorities indicted Potra, Georgescu, and over 20 others in September for plotting violent protests after the election's cancellation. Potra, previously a soldier in the French Foreign Legion, had evaded capture by traveling to Dubai, raising suspicions he sought asylum in Russia.

Potra's lawyer, Christiana Mondea, expressed that Potra intends to face the charges alongside his son and nephew. Despite ongoing investigations against Georgescu, which led to his ban from standing in the re-run election won by a pro-European candidate, both he and Potra have denied any misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)