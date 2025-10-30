Trump's Bold Move: Resumes Nuclear Testing After 33-Year Halt

Amid geopolitical tension, President Donald Trump directed the U.S. military to resume nuclear weapons testing, ending a 33-year moratorium. His announcement was made on Truth Social during a flight to discuss trade with China's President Xi Jinping.

This unexpected move appears to target rival nuclear powers, China and Russia, both of whom have recently advanced their nuclear capabilities. Russia, for instance, conducted several tests of new nuclear-powered technologies.

While Trump's decision sought to ensure U.S. parity in nuclear capabilities, it has incited fears of igniting a nuclear arms race, endangering global non-proliferation treaties, and prompting reactions from both domestic political figures and international organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)