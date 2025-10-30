Left Menu

TikTok Transfer Approved by China Amid U.S. Security Concerns

China has approved a transfer agreement for TikTok's U.S. operations, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. This marks progress in the 18-month uncertainty following a 2024 U.S. law requiring ByteDance to sell its U.S. assets. A new entity will have a majority American board with ByteDance holding less than 20%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:26 IST
TikTok Transfer Approved by China Amid U.S. Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has given its nod to the transfer agreement for TikTok's U.S. operations, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Thursday. He anticipates movement on this issue in the coming weeks and months, though specifics remain sparse.

The approval came after a meeting in Kuala Lumpur where the TikTok agreement was finalized in principle. President Donald Trump's discussions with Chinese leader Xi Jinping seemed to have spurred this progress. China will cooperate with the United States to resolve remaining issues concerning the video platform, noted a Chinese spokesperson. ByteDance, TikTok's owner, has not commented on the development.

The app's fate has been in limbo for over 18 months following a 2024 U.S. law mandating that ByteDance sells its U.S. assets by January 2025. With Trump's executive order affirming a consortium takeover of the operations, U.S. Representative John Moolenaar cautions about potential concerns with the TikTok algorithm's licensing agreements.

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025