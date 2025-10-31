D66's Historic Win: Rob Jetten Set to Become Youngest Dutch PM

The Dutch general election has ended with D66 claiming a significant victory, placing Rob Jetten on the brink of becoming the youngest-ever prime minister of the Netherlands.

With nearly all votes tallied, the centrist party emerged victorious over Geert Wilders' far-right Freedom Party (PVV). This win sets the stage for D66 to spearhead coalition negotiations, requiring at least three partners to achieve a majority in the 150-seat parliament.

Despite the high stakes and a close call during preliminary counting, D66 succeeded with its pro-EU, liberal message. Official confirmation of results awaits the final count of ballots cast by overseas Dutch citizens, with party leaders planning to discuss future coalition strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)