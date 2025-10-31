D66's Historic Win: Rob Jetten Set to Become Youngest Dutch PM
The centrist D66 party has won the majority of votes in the Netherlands' recent general election, positioning its leader, Rob Jetten, to become the youngest prime minister. With an 18% vote share, D66 is expected to lead coalition talks, needing three partners for a parliamentary majority.
The Dutch general election has ended with D66 claiming a significant victory, placing Rob Jetten on the brink of becoming the youngest-ever prime minister of the Netherlands.
With nearly all votes tallied, the centrist party emerged victorious over Geert Wilders' far-right Freedom Party (PVV). This win sets the stage for D66 to spearhead coalition negotiations, requiring at least three partners to achieve a majority in the 150-seat parliament.
Despite the high stakes and a close call during preliminary counting, D66 succeeded with its pro-EU, liberal message. Official confirmation of results awaits the final count of ballots cast by overseas Dutch citizens, with party leaders planning to discuss future coalition strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
