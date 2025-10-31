26-Second Press Conference Sparks Outrage in Bihar's Political Arena
The Congress criticized the NDA for a rapid 26-second press conference held to launch their Bihar election manifesto. Leaders allegedly avoided questions due to anticipated electoral defeat. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remained silent during the event, fueling further controversy over the NDA's handling of their campaign.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:36 IST
- Country:
- India
In an unusual political maneuver, the NDA leaders in Bihar concluded their election manifesto launch in a brief 26-second press conference, prompting criticism from the Congress.
Congress leaders accused the NDA of avoiding public scrutiny due to their alleged lack of achievements over two decades. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's silence at the event further fueled controversy.
The swift departure of NDA leaders from the conference venue has sparked speculation about their confidence in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, slated for November 6 and 11.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Election
- Manifesto
- NDA
- Congress
- Press Conference
- Nitish Kumar
- Tejashwi Yadav
- Polls
- 26 Seconds
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Betrayed: Congress Condemns NDA's Brief Manifesto Launch
Controversy Erupts: Assam CM Accuses Congress Leader of Foreign Links
Congress Names New Leaders for Delhi DCCs Ahead of MCD Bypolls
BJP vs Congress: Allegations Fly in Assam Politics
Congress Pushes for Tipra Motha Independence from BJP Coalition