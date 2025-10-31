Left Menu

26-Second Press Conference Sparks Outrage in Bihar's Political Arena

The Congress criticized the NDA for a rapid 26-second press conference held to launch their Bihar election manifesto. Leaders allegedly avoided questions due to anticipated electoral defeat. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remained silent during the event, fueling further controversy over the NDA's handling of their campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:36 IST
26-Second Press Conference Sparks Outrage in Bihar's Political Arena
  • Country:
  • India

In an unusual political maneuver, the NDA leaders in Bihar concluded their election manifesto launch in a brief 26-second press conference, prompting criticism from the Congress.

Congress leaders accused the NDA of avoiding public scrutiny due to their alleged lack of achievements over two decades. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's silence at the event further fueled controversy.

The swift departure of NDA leaders from the conference venue has sparked speculation about their confidence in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, slated for November 6 and 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025