26-Second Press Conference Sparks Outrage in Bihar's Political Arena

In an unusual political maneuver, the NDA leaders in Bihar concluded their election manifesto launch in a brief 26-second press conference, prompting criticism from the Congress.

Congress leaders accused the NDA of avoiding public scrutiny due to their alleged lack of achievements over two decades. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's silence at the event further fueled controversy.

The swift departure of NDA leaders from the conference venue has sparked speculation about their confidence in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, slated for November 6 and 11.

