Tensions Rise: Political Turmoil Erupts in Mokama Before Bihar Elections

Tensions in Mokama have escalated following the murder of a Jan Suraaj Party supporter, as Bihar prepares for its upcoming assembly elections. The Election Commission has demanded a report from the police chief on the incident.

The incident has induced aggression, notably with stones being hurled at Veena Devi, a Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) candidate, intensifying political tempers.

As Bihar approaches its crucial voting dates on November 6 and 11, with results to be announced on November 14, authorities are on high alert to manage the volatile situation.

