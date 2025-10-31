Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Political Turmoil Erupts in Mokama Before Bihar Elections

In Mokama, tensions surged after the murder of a Jan Suraaj Party supporter, creating unrest ahead of the upcoming elections. The Election Commission has called for a report from the Bihar police chief regarding the incident, as hostility continues, marked by stone-pelting incidents involving political participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:14 IST
Tensions Rise: Political Turmoil Erupts in Mokama Before Bihar Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions in Mokama have escalated following the murder of a Jan Suraaj Party supporter, as Bihar prepares for its upcoming assembly elections. The Election Commission has demanded a report from the police chief on the incident.

The incident has induced aggression, notably with stones being hurled at Veena Devi, a Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) candidate, intensifying political tempers.

As Bihar approaches its crucial voting dates on November 6 and 11, with results to be announced on November 14, authorities are on high alert to manage the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

