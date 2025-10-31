Left Menu

Spain Reflects: Honoring Civil War Victims Amidst Franco's Shadow

Spain's government honors victims of Franco's dictatorship, marking the 50th anniversary of his death. Prime Minister Sanchez emphasized the fight for democracy and condemned revisionism. Despite new laws addressing Franco's legacy, Spanish society remains divided in their views on the dictatorship's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:27 IST
Spain Reflects: Honoring Civil War Victims Amidst Franco's Shadow

Spain's leftist government paid tribute to the victims of the country's civil war and the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco, just before the 50th anniversary of his passing. Franco came to power following a coup in 1936 against a democratically elected government leading to the civil war.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hosted an event, "Memory Is Democracy," where he honored those who resisted Franco's regime. He stressed the importance of dismantling a dictatorial regime and restoring fundamental rights to millions. Emotional tributes were given to living victims and relatives of those who suffered repression.

Sanchez also addressed the emergence of revisionist attitudes, predominantly from the far right, which threaten to obscure historical truths. The Democratic Memory law, enacted last year, seeks to confront Franco's legacy through symbolic removals and exhumations, even as Spanish opinions on his era remain divided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025