Spain Reflects: Honoring Civil War Victims Amidst Franco's Shadow

Spain's leftist government paid tribute to the victims of the country's civil war and the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco, just before the 50th anniversary of his passing. Franco came to power following a coup in 1936 against a democratically elected government leading to the civil war.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hosted an event, "Memory Is Democracy," where he honored those who resisted Franco's regime. He stressed the importance of dismantling a dictatorial regime and restoring fundamental rights to millions. Emotional tributes were given to living victims and relatives of those who suffered repression.

Sanchez also addressed the emergence of revisionist attitudes, predominantly from the far right, which threaten to obscure historical truths. The Democratic Memory law, enacted last year, seeks to confront Franco's legacy through symbolic removals and exhumations, even as Spanish opinions on his era remain divided.

