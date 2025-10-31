Controversy Erupts Over Cyclone Relief in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP leader K Kanna Babu has accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of turning cyclone Montha into a publicity spectacle, neglecting the plight of distressed farmers. Babu criticized the decision to abolish the free crop insurance scheme previously introduced by the YSRCP government, alleging the diversion of Rs 200 crore for digital promotions instead of agricultural relief.

Babu highlighted the significant drop in insurance coverage, with the former government ensuring 84 lakh farmers were covered, providing over Rs 7,800 crore in compensation. In contrast, the current TDP-led NDA government has curtailed benefits, reducing coverage to nine lakh farmers with just 19 lakh acres insured, according to Babu.

Further questioning the government's assessment of cyclone damages, Babu pointed to a mismatch between the reported Rs 5,200 crore in damages and the accounted Rs 829 crore crop loss. He demanded immediate compensation for farmers, reinstatement of the free insurance scheme, and a transparent evaluation of cyclone impacts. The TDP has yet to respond to these allegations.