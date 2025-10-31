Left Menu

Political Firestorm: BJP Condemns Kharge's Controversial Remarks

The BJP has strongly condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks about the RSS, likening his comments to the language of the Popular Front of India and other groups. Kharge suggested banning the RSS, linking it to law and order issues, prompting BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra to advise studying RSS history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 23:01 IST
Political Firestorm: BJP Condemns Kharge's Controversial Remarks
Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

In a politically charged exchange, the BJP vehemently condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's comments on the RSS, asserting they echoed sentiments of groups like the Popular Front of India.

Kharge's suggestion to ban the RSS, citing it as the root of many of India's law and order issues, drew sharp rebuke from BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, who emphasized the historic support the Sangh has received from leaders across political spectra.

Patra urged Kharge to delve into the history of the RSS, citing instances where figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru acknowledged its contributions, thus countering Kharge's narrative and calling his remarks historically uninformed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025