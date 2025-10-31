Political Firestorm: BJP Condemns Kharge's Controversial Remarks
The BJP has strongly condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks about the RSS, likening his comments to the language of the Popular Front of India and other groups. Kharge suggested banning the RSS, linking it to law and order issues, prompting BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra to advise studying RSS history.
In a politically charged exchange, the BJP vehemently condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's comments on the RSS, asserting they echoed sentiments of groups like the Popular Front of India.
Kharge's suggestion to ban the RSS, citing it as the root of many of India's law and order issues, drew sharp rebuke from BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, who emphasized the historic support the Sangh has received from leaders across political spectra.
Patra urged Kharge to delve into the history of the RSS, citing instances where figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru acknowledged its contributions, thus countering Kharge's narrative and calling his remarks historically uninformed.
