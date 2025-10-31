Farmers' Fury: A Fight for Survival Amid Broken Promises

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange expressed deep concerns on Friday regarding the Maharashtra government's promises of loan waivers, deeming them insufficient for distressed farmers. As ravaging rains destroy crops and livestock, farmers face bleak prospects of surviving solely on assurances.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had stated on Thursday that a decision on farm loan waivers would be finalized by June 30 next year. However, Jarange questioned whether farmers could endure such a wait, demanding immediate intervention instead of extended promises.

In parallel, the government faces criticism for failing to deposit relief funds promised by Diwali to rain-affected farmers, aggravating skepticism about Fadnavis' commitments. The discrepancy between losses incurred and compensation offered has added to the farmers' disillusionment.

(With inputs from agencies.)