U.S. Treasury's Sanctions Strategist Tours Middle East, Europe

John Hurley, the U.S. Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, embarks on a diplomatic mission to the Middle East and Europe to reinforce the Trump administration's pressure on Iran. This trip aims to strengthen international sanctions coordination and improve efforts against Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 23:28 IST
John Hurley, the U.S. Treasury Department's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, is set to begin a crucial diplomatic mission in the Middle East and Europe this week. The trip is part of the Trump administration's revitalized campaign to exert pressure on Iran, particularly to curb its nuclear activities.

This marks Hurley's first official visit to the region since assuming his role. His itinerary includes stops in Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, and Lebanon, where discussions will focus on cutting off Tehran's financial access and its support for regional proxies. In June, the U.S. had already executed military action against Iran's nuclear sites as part of its broader strategy.

During his visits, Hurley aims to solidify partnerships that are crucial for enforcing the international sanctions against Iran. The trip also highlights ongoing U.S. concerns around sanctions evasion and malign influences in the region. This initiative remains critical against the backdrop of restored international sanctions, including the UN's arms embargo reinstatement in September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

