APEC Leaders Unite: Consensus on Trade and Investment Achieved
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced the successful conclusion of the APEC summit, where leaders reached a consensus on trade and investment. Three key agreements, including a joint declaration, were adopted.
In a significant development, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung revealed that the APEC summit hosted in South Korea concluded with leaders reaching a smooth consensus on matters of trade and investment.
The discussions culminated in the adoption of three major agreements, highlighting the collaborative spirit among the participating nations.
These agreements, which include a joint declaration, signify a renewed commitment to fostering economic cooperation within the Asia-Pacific region.
