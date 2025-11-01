Left Menu

APEC Leaders Unite: Consensus on Trade and Investment Achieved

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced the successful conclusion of the APEC summit, where leaders reached a consensus on trade and investment. Three key agreements, including a joint declaration, were adopted.

In a significant development, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung revealed that the APEC summit hosted in South Korea concluded with leaders reaching a smooth consensus on matters of trade and investment.

The discussions culminated in the adoption of three major agreements, highlighting the collaborative spirit among the participating nations.

These agreements, which include a joint declaration, signify a renewed commitment to fostering economic cooperation within the Asia-Pacific region.

