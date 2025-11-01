Bengal's Citizenship Nightmare: Sonali Bibi's Deportation Sparks Political Outcry

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised serious allegations against the recent deportation of Sonali Bibi, claiming it underscores both bureaucratic insensitivity and political manipulation. According to the TMC, Sonali's deportation to Bangladesh, along with her family, disregards the fact that her parents are on the 2002 West Bengal electoral rolls, confirming their Indian citizenship.

This issue has led to a legal tug-of-war, with the Calcutta High Court initially ordering Sonali's return to India. However, the Union government has challenged this verdict at the Supreme Court, stirring a broader debate about electoral practices in the region.

The TMC accuses the BJP of using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a tool to intimidate and fragment the social cohesion in West Bengal. Assembly elections next year add urgency to this controversial discussion, marking a battleground for competing narratives on nationalism and regional identity.

