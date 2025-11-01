Opposition's 'Satyacha Morcha' Sparks Unrest Against Electoral Irregularities

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has rallied in Mumbai, supported by a coalition of opposition parties, to challenge alleged irregularities in the voter lists that they claim favor the ruling BJP.

This protest, termed 'Satyacha Morcha,' has seen leaders from various parties join forces to demand democratic accountability and push for the rectification of these flaws before local elections proceed.

Accusations extend to fraudulent electoral practices, including fake Aadhaar cards like one created in the name of US President Donald Trump, used to inflate voter numbers illicitly.

(With inputs from agencies.)