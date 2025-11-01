Left Menu

CPI(M) Blasts NDA's Negative Campaign in Bihar Assembly Elections

CPI(M), a member of the INDIA bloc, released its manifesto for Bihar's assembly elections. Leader Brinda Karat criticized NDA for focusing on negative campaigns and alleged lawlessness under their rule. CPI(M) promised employment, advocating against migration for jobs, in alignment with INDIA bloc's goals.

CPI(M) Blasts NDA's Negative Campaign in Bihar Assembly Elections
The CPI(M), a key player in the opposition's INDIA bloc, unveiled its manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections on Saturday. Senior leader Brinda Karat accused the reigning NDA of spearheading a negative campaign, reflecting a desperate smear effort against opposition leaders.

Karat emphasized that the NDA's focus on vilifying opponents stems from a lack of significant achievements in its two-decade governance in Bihar. She cited the Mokama incident, implicating the NDA in prevalent lawlessness, often referred to as 'mafia raj' and 'jungle raj'.

Highlighting employment and migration issues, Karat stated that the CPI(M)'s manifesto aligns with the INDIA bloc's initiatives to create jobs within Bihar, countering the exodus to states like Gujarat where labor conditions are poor. The leader also expressed dismay at BJP's derogatory remarks in political discourse.

