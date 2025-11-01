Left Menu

AIADMK Party Meeting Amid Leadership Disputes

A significant meeting of AIADMK district secretaries is set for November 5, chaired by Edappadi K Palaniswami. This meeting follows the expulsion of veteran leader K A Sengottaiyan. Sengottaiyan, who had demanded the return of ousted leaders to strengthen the party, was expelled after meeting with key figures.

A crucial meeting of AIADMK district secretaries will be convened on November 5, under the leadership of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. The assembly at the Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maaligai party headquarters is of particular note due to the recent expulsion of veteran leader K A Sengottaiyan.

K A Sengottaiyan, a former minister and experienced MLA, was removed from the AIADMK following his interactions with expelled figures O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran. Sengottaiyan had earlier demanded the reinstatement of ousted leaders to fortify party ranks and had met Union Ministers to discuss unifying strategies.

The decision to expel Sengottaiyan is seen as conclusive, according to Palaniswami. The expulsion highlights ongoing factionalism within AIADMK, with prominent past expulsions also including former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

