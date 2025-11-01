Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Leads Kolkata March Against Electoral Roll Revision

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold political move, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to lead a prominent march in Kolkata on Tuesday, protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Accompanying Banerjee will be her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, who serves as the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The march is organized to voice opposition to what the party describes as 'Silent Invisible Rigging'.

The demonstration will begin at Maidan near the BR Ambedkar statue and conclude at Jorasanko, near Rabindranath Tagore's residence. The TMC has vocally criticized the SIR, linking it to recent suicides in the state and accusing the BJP of manipulation as West Bengal elections approach between November and February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

