Mamata Banerjee Leads Kolkata March Against Electoral Roll Revision
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will spearhead a significant rally in Kolkata to protest the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The TMC, led by Banerjee and joined by Abhishek Banerjee, criticizes the revision as 'Silent Invisible Rigging' and seeks to protect voter inclusion.
In a bold political move, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to lead a prominent march in Kolkata on Tuesday, protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Accompanying Banerjee will be her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, who serves as the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The march is organized to voice opposition to what the party describes as 'Silent Invisible Rigging'.
The demonstration will begin at Maidan near the BR Ambedkar statue and conclude at Jorasanko, near Rabindranath Tagore's residence. The TMC has vocally criticized the SIR, linking it to recent suicides in the state and accusing the BJP of manipulation as West Bengal elections approach between November and February.
