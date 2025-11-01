AI-Generated Facebook Post Raises Controversy in Ghatsila Bypoll

A legal case has been initiated against an unidentified person over an AI-manipulated Facebook post aimed at defaming BJP-led NDA candidate Babulal Soren, currently contesting in the Ghatsila assembly bypoll scheduled for November 11.

Filed under sections of the BNS, Information Technology Act, 2008, and the R P Act, 1951, the case stemmed from the complaint of Deepak Kumar Mahato, the polling agent for Soren. This was confirmed by a judicial official on Saturday.

The case was registered by Junior Engineer-cum-Magistrate Kiran Soren following directives from polling officer-cum-sub-divisional magistrate Sunil Chandra. As per Ghatsila police station officer-in-charge Bansh Narayan Singh, the investigation is ongoing.

On October 26, the controversial AI-generated post allegedly manipulated the image of Babulal Soren, who is the son of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, breaching the model code of conduct and IT Act regulations, according to magistrate Kiran Soren.

This bypoll comes in wake of the Ghatsila seat vacancy due to the death of JMM MLA and Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren on August 15.

The BJP-led NDA chose Babulal Soren as its candidate, while the JMM-led INDIA bloc has put forward Somesh Chandra Soren, son of the late JMM leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)