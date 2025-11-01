Political Drama Unfolds in Jubilee Hills

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched a fierce attack on opposition leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, claiming they've left the 'car' symbol of BRS to rust in the garage. Reddy alleged that the duo is deceiving voters in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election.

Speaking at a street corner meeting in Borabanda, Reddy accused BRS leaders of traveling in autorickshaws to create a false narrative among Jubilee Hill voters. Last month, Rama Rao and others rode autorickshaws to demand the Congress government to keep pre-poll promises to auto drivers.

The CM also criticized K Kavitha's recent statements against her brother KTR, suggesting internal family disputes over asset distribution, disrespecting women both in the family and government. Revanth claimed that BRS has obstructed women empowerment initiatives, like free bus travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)