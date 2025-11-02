Historic Syrian-U.S. Diplomatic Overtures Mapped Out

In a significant diplomatic development, Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa is set to visit Washington in early November, marking the first such visit by a Syrian head of state to the U.S. capital. This announcement was made by U.S. Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, at the Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain.

The visit aims to discuss Syria's potential inclusion in the U.S.-led coalition formed to combat Islamic State militants, a group that has posed a severe threat in the region. Recruitment of Syria into this coalition is seen as a strategic move by Washington as it seeks to consolidate regional efforts against ISIS.

Sharaa's diplomatic efforts are also highlighted by the ongoing de-escalation talks between Syria and Israel, mediated by the U.S. These talks aim to secure a security agreement before Sharaa's Washington visit, further signaling Syria's desire to re-establish international relations after the fall of the Assad regime.

