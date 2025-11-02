Left Menu

Historic Syrian-U.S. Diplomatic Overtures Mapped Out

Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa's anticipated visit to Washington marks a potential shift in U.S.-Syria relations, with hopes for Syrian inclusion in the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS. The visit also coincides with ongoing de-escalation talks with Israel, indicating Syria's reengagement in the geopolitical arena post-Assad era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 02:42 IST
Historic Syrian-U.S. Diplomatic Overtures Mapped Out

In a significant diplomatic development, Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa is set to visit Washington in early November, marking the first such visit by a Syrian head of state to the U.S. capital. This announcement was made by U.S. Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, at the Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain.

The visit aims to discuss Syria's potential inclusion in the U.S.-led coalition formed to combat Islamic State militants, a group that has posed a severe threat in the region. Recruitment of Syria into this coalition is seen as a strategic move by Washington as it seeks to consolidate regional efforts against ISIS.

Sharaa's diplomatic efforts are also highlighted by the ongoing de-escalation talks between Syria and Israel, mediated by the U.S. These talks aim to secure a security agreement before Sharaa's Washington visit, further signaling Syria's desire to re-establish international relations after the fall of the Assad regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025