Obama Rallies for Democratic Governors in Critique of Trump's Administration
Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Democratic gubernatorial candidates Abigail Spanberger in Virginia and Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey, criticizing President Donald Trump's administration for its "lawlessness and recklessness." He addressed issues like tariff policies and criticized Republicans for not challenging Trump's actions.
In a series of campaign rallies on Saturday, former President Barack Obama threw his support behind Democratic gubernatorial candidates in Virginia and New Jersey, sharply criticizing the current administration's policies.
Addressing enthusiastic crowds for candidates Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill, Obama labeled President Donald Trump's administration as "lawless" and "reckless," citing issues such as the deployment of National Guard troops to U.S. cities and tariff policies.
Obama's rally speeches also highlighted the lack of Republican opposition to Trump's actions in Congress and the rapid compliance of business leaders with the administration's decisions.
