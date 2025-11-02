Rising Antisemitism Sparks GOP Schism as Jewish Republicans Demand Action
The Republican Jewish Coalition Conference witnessed a strong call to address rising antisemitism within the GOP, highlighting a growing divide. This discord emerged prominently after comments by a conservative think tank president, triggering unified condemnation from speakers at the conference in Las Vegas, including the organization's leader, Matthew Brooks.
Concerns about rising antisemitism among Republicans took center stage over the weekend, transforming a Jewish Republican conference into a rallying cry against anti-Jewish sentiment in the GOP. Although the event coincided with optimism following a Middle East ceasefire, discussions shifted to demand actions against the concerning trend.
The divide became evident following support from a think tank president for Tucker Carlson's controversial podcast featuring far-right activist Nick Fuentes. The hesitance to address anti-Jewish rhetoric prompted widespread calls from the podium at the gathering in Las Vegas to root out antisemitism from the party.
While the conference participants, led by Matthew Brooks of the Republican Jewish Coalition, condemned these viewpoints, the issue highlighted a deeper challenge within the GOP. With figures like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Candace Owens cited as contributors, party leaders stressed the urgent need to combat antisemitism before it grows further.
