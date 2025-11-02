US Defense Secretary Calls for ASEAN Unity Amid South China Sea Tensions

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has called on Southeast Asian countries to fortify their maritime forces as a countermeasure against China's perceived aggressive actions in the South China Sea.

In a surprising turn on social media, he later remarked that ties between the US and China were at an all-time high, noting the establishment of direct military communications channels between the two nations.

Hegseth's remarks came during a meeting in Malaysia with ASEAN defense ministers, where he stressed that China's behavior could threaten regional stability. Yet, the US is navigating a complex relationship with China, balancing the need for defense with diplomatic engagement.