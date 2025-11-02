US Defense Secretary Calls for ASEAN Unity Amid South China Sea Tensions
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth urged Southeast Asian nations to bolster their maritime defenses against China's actions in the South China Sea. Despite initial tough messaging, he later expressed optimism about US–China relations. The situation highlights Washington's tightrope between deterrence and diplomacy in Asia.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has called on Southeast Asian countries to fortify their maritime forces as a countermeasure against China's perceived aggressive actions in the South China Sea.
In a surprising turn on social media, he later remarked that ties between the US and China were at an all-time high, noting the establishment of direct military communications channels between the two nations.
Hegseth's remarks came during a meeting in Malaysia with ASEAN defense ministers, where he stressed that China's behavior could threaten regional stability. Yet, the US is navigating a complex relationship with China, balancing the need for defense with diplomatic engagement.
