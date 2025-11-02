Left Menu

US Defense Secretary Calls for ASEAN Unity Amid South China Sea Tensions

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth urged Southeast Asian nations to bolster their maritime defenses against China's actions in the South China Sea. Despite initial tough messaging, he later expressed optimism about US–China relations. The situation highlights Washington's tightrope between deterrence and diplomacy in Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 02-11-2025 08:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 08:06 IST
US Defense Secretary Calls for ASEAN Unity Amid South China Sea Tensions
Pete Hegseth

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has called on Southeast Asian countries to fortify their maritime forces as a countermeasure against China's perceived aggressive actions in the South China Sea.

In a surprising turn on social media, he later remarked that ties between the US and China were at an all-time high, noting the establishment of direct military communications channels between the two nations.

Hegseth's remarks came during a meeting in Malaysia with ASEAN defense ministers, where he stressed that China's behavior could threaten regional stability. Yet, the US is navigating a complex relationship with China, balancing the need for defense with diplomatic engagement.

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025