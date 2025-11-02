Tragedy in Hermosillo: Fatal Store Fire Claims Over 20 Lives

A tragic fire engulfed a store in Hermosillo, Mexico, resulting in a death toll of more than 20, as reported by domestic media. President Claudia Sheinbaum conveyed her condolences to the victims' families and urged immediate support for those affected.

President Sheinbaum instructed the interior minister to dispatch teams to aid the families and individuals impacted by the disaster. The president's message, shared via the X platform, resonated with a community in mourning, though she refrained from providing specific casualty figures.

Hermosillo Mayor Antonio Astiazaran confirmed the count of victims on X, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the city's fire department, whose chief provided a brief update on social media.

