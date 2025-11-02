Left Menu

Tragedy in Hermosillo: Fatal Store Fire Claims Over 20 Lives

A devastating fire erupted in a store in Hermosillo, claiming over 20 lives and leaving others injured. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her condolences and initiated support measures. The fire's cause remains unknown, according to the city's fire chief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 08:40 IST
Tragedy in Hermosillo: Fatal Store Fire Claims Over 20 Lives

A tragic fire engulfed a store in Hermosillo, Mexico, resulting in a death toll of more than 20, as reported by domestic media. President Claudia Sheinbaum conveyed her condolences to the victims' families and urged immediate support for those affected.

President Sheinbaum instructed the interior minister to dispatch teams to aid the families and individuals impacted by the disaster. The president's message, shared via the X platform, resonated with a community in mourning, though she refrained from providing specific casualty figures.

Hermosillo Mayor Antonio Astiazaran confirmed the count of victims on X, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the city's fire department, whose chief provided a brief update on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025