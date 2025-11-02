Left Menu

High Seas Conflict: US Military Strikes in Caribbean

The US military has executed a series of controversial strikes on alleged drug smuggler vessels in the Caribbean. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced another strike, claiming it targeted a terrorist-operated vessel. These operations, justified by the Trump administration as efforts to combat drug trafficking, face criticism for lacking transparency.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States military has executed a series of lethal strikes on vessels allegedly involved in drug smuggling operations in the Caribbean Sea, as announced by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday.

Hegseth shared via social media that the targeted vessel was operated by a US-designated terrorist organization; however, he did not specify which group. He reported three fatalities from this operation, marking at least the 15th such strike since early September in the Caribbean or eastern Pacific.

President Trump has defended these actions as necessary measures to curb drug trafficking into the US, equating the struggle with drug cartels to an armed conflict. Despite these claims, the Trump administration has yet to provide evidence linking the targeted vessels to drug cartels. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro criticized the military operations as a pretext to destabilize his government.

